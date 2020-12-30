AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Stock Price Up 4%

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)’s stock price rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.70. Approximately 136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

AVEVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.36.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.