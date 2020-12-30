AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AXAHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nord/LB upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.45. AXA has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $28.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.