Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.0564

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. Axe has a market cap of $296,481.83 and approximately $69,868.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000140 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 48.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

