AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

