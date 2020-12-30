AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Insider Isabelle Billet Sells 649 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) insider Isabelle Billet sold 649 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $11,558.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $717.85 million, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXGN shares. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,113,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 28,052.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 641,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 639,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,569,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 444,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,726,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,151,000 after buying an additional 397,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

