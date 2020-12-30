Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.12

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $6.83. Aytu BioScience shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu BioScience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Aytu BioScience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu BioScience, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 1,333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aytu BioScience by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aytu BioScience by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

