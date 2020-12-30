B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.35. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 868 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.