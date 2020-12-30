B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.29

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.29 and last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 5125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.96.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.25 million during the quarter.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $1,599,600.00. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 115,000 shares of company stock worth $3,153,550. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 558.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 607.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 512.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

