Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) traded up 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.63. 252,215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 236,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,644. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

