Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.87

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.87 and traded as high as $40.74. Bancolombia shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 90,875 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3201 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 77.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 765,929 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,658,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,921,000 after buying an additional 254,577 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,572,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bancolombia by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

