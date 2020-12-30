Bancor Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a total market cap of $124.94 million and $30.38 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.75 or 0.00290549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026254 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 95,654,325 tokens. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bancor Token Trading

Bancor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

