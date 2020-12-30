Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. 369,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,862. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,522,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,193,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,005,000 after purchasing an additional 614,895 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,876,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after purchasing an additional 402,668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,396,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 386,523 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.