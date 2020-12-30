Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick Acquires 4,000 Shares

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Zachary Levenick acquired 25,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

Shares of BNED stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 990,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,649. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $267.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the third quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 42,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

