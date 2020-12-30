Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.39

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.39 and traded as low as $29.11. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) shares last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 3,884,320 shares changing hands.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.39.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s payout ratio is 15.86%.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

About Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

