Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

NYSE:USPH opened at $122.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $134.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $13,557,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 125.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 193,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

