Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.45

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAMXF. ValuEngine lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

