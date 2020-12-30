BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in BCE by 16.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.