Beaxy Trading Up 18.1% This Week (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $993.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beaxy has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (BXY) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 tokens. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

