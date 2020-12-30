Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $276.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.22. 12,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,207. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,720,000 after acquiring an additional 324,298 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

