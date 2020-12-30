Beetle Coin (BEET) Market Cap Hits $419,157.57

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $32.15, $7.50 and $20.33. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $419,157.57 and approximately $106,102.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,300,445 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

