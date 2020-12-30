Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Up 84.3% This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 84.3% higher against the dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $13.77 and $33.94. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $419,157.57 and $106,102.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 250,300,445 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

