Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.04 and last traded at $19.56. 3,336 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Benesse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Benesse alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98.

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.