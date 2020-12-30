Bezant (BZNT) Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $82,678.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00296861 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00027550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.02047954 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

