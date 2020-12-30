BidaskClub Downgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to Buy

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR opened at $166.00 on Monday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $184.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Marion R. Foote sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 503,496 shares in the company, valued at $86,349,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $1,915,514.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $590,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,995 shares of company stock worth $52,492,242 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.