BidaskClub Downgrades Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) to Buy

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Crocs stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 8,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $516,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,024,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,040 shares of company stock worth $2,870,658. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $44,824,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Crocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

