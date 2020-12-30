BidaskClub Downgrades GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) to Buy

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

GoPro stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 1.26.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $62,762.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 179,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $70,827.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 23.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

