BidaskClub Downgrades Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) to Strong Sell

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of HE opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

