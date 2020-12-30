BidaskClub Downgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to Sell

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YY. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

NASDAQ YY opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 32.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

