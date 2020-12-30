BidaskClub Downgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Buy

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $433.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 476,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 94,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

