BidaskClub Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Buy

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.84.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.34.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

