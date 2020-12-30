BidaskClub Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Hold

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

OTRK stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. Ontrak has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.58.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

