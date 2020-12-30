BidaskClub Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.

Shares of W stock opened at $233.36 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.75.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total transaction of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,933 shares of company stock worth $128,096,852. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

