BidaskClub Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Hold

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.38.
Shares of W stock opened at $233.36 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $349.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.75.
In other Wayfair news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total transaction of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,440.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,933 shares of company stock worth $128,096,852. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,810.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
