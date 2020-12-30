BidaskClub Lowers Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Buy

Bunge (NYSE:BG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

Bunge stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3,069.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

