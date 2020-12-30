BidaskClub Lowers Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Sell

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.54 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.37%. Analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $394,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 190,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares in the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.