BidaskClub Lowers Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTHT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $44.01 on Monday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

