BidaskClub Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Hold

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,845,915.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,349 shares in the company, valued at $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

