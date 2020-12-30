BidaskClub Lowers Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Buy

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,244,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,715 shares of company stock worth $2,995,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 13.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Moelis & Company by 45.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.