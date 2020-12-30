BidaskClub Upgrades EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to Buy

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of EME stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

