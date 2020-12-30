BidaskClub Upgrades EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) to Buy

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
EME has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Shares of EME stock opened at $91.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.
In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,291 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 38.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.
