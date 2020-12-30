BidaskClub Upgrades Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) to Hold

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SCS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti raised Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Steelcase currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.59. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,267.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Steelcase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,586,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Steelcase by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.