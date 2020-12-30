Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.10

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.10 and traded as high as $122.40. Biglari shares last traded at $117.99, with a volume of 8,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Biglari alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $351.44 per share, for a total transaction of $326,487.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,662 over the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 33.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biglari by 32.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biglari during the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.