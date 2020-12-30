Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.74 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 167,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 372% from the average daily volume of 35,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

BASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Colliers Securities started coverage on Bioanalytical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Get Bioanalytical Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Bioanalytical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioanalytical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.