BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.27. 211,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.82.

In other BioAtla news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

