BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 992,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,687,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.
BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
