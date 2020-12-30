BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 5%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 992,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,687,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

