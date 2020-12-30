BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of BioSpecifics Technologies worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 183.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 59,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSTC stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $89.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.24.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.70. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSTC. HC Wainwright lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $88.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, develops an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX and Xiapex brands.

