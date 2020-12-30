Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) (ETR:BIO) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) (ETR:BIO) traded down 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €30.40 ($35.76) and last traded at €30.80 ($36.24). 825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.60 ($37.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.45. The stock has a market cap of $609.40 million and a P/E ratio of -38.36.

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (BIO.F) Company Profile (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

