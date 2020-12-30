Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.60

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as high as $1.81. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,539,901 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIR shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$465.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

