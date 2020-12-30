BitCapitalVendor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73,542.00 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $73,542.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00287316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00025775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

