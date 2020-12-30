Bitcoiin (B2G) Market Cap Tops $29,577.74

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Bitcoiin has a total market cap of $29,577.74 and approximately $48.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.74 or 0.02607060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin Coin Profile

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

