Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $5.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $352.26 or 0.01259342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,972.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00248818 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

