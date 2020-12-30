Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.55 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.55 billion and $5.33 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $352.26 or 0.01259342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,972.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00053651 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00248818 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004054 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
