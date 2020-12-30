Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $97,622.36 and $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000410 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000470 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005229 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,462,655 coins and its circulating supply is 9,462,651 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

